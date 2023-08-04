Ballad is now five years old. It was formed in 2018 through the merger of Mountain States Health Alliance and Wellmont Health System, creating a monopoly in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. A total of 1.2 million people depend on it for health care.
The Federal Trade Commission opposed the merger, saying a monopoly would result in higher prices and lower quality medical care. But Tennessee, led by state Sen. Rusty Crowe (R-Johnson City) made the merger possible by introducing legislation while he was a paid consultant to Ballad Health, according to The Tennessean.
The FTC’s concerns have proven to be well-founded.
The U.S. government’s Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) rates 3,076 U.S. hospitals and publishes them on Medicare.gov. Hospital ratings are based on rates of mortality, readmission, patient experience, safety, and timely and effective care.
Johnson City Medical Center earned a 1-star rating (out of 5 possible). Incredibly, this ranks JCMC among the 6% lowest-scoring of all U.S. hospitals.
CMS notes JCMC has an above-average rate of MRSA staph blood infections and a high “death rate among patients with serious treatable complications after surgery.” JCMC was also dinged for its death rate among stroke and heart failure patients, readmission rates after discharge, and other issues.
Despite JCMC’s miserable performance, Ballad made it the only hospital in the Tri-Cities with a Level 1 Emergency Department, directing seriously ill patients there.
Bristol Regional Medical Center also earned 1 star, while Holston Valley Medical Center earned 2.
Some of Ballad’s smaller hospitals have better ratings, perhaps in part, because they see fewer seriously ill patients. Franklin Woods earned a 3-star rating, while Indian Path and Elizabethton’s Sycamore Shoals earned a 4-star rating.
By comparison, Knoxville and Asheville can point to major hospitals with 4-star ratings.
Recently, a family friend became ill at home. She didn’t know it, but she was bleeding internally from a stomach ulcer. An ambulance brought her to Holston Valley Medical Center, which provided life-supporting care. But she needed a routine endoscopy (video of stomach and esophagus), and this Ballad hospital didn’t have a gastroenterologist on call. She was transferred to JCMC, but even there, spent three days in the hospital before she could obtain the needed endoscopy.
Slow service and long waits are not infrequent at Ballad — just read the feedback on Google ratings of these hospitals.
Ballad has succumbed to a disease that infects nearly all monopolies. The organization appears to focus on management interests (enhancing revenue, earnings, executive salaries) instead of customer needs. Ballad squabbles with local medical groups to their patients’ detriment. It cut staff and services to squeeze out costs, and brags about its “A” bond rating. Ironically, Ballad is losing customers and revenue as patients seek higher-rated medical systems. For example, I recently chose to have my hip joint replacement surgery in Knoxville.
The systemic failings of Ballad hospitals are not the fault of staff or medical personnel, or even any one administrator. Ballad’s management structure was designed when two struggling medical systems merged. The challenge was economic survival. Today, they have a different challenge: provide decent medical care. Unfortunately, Ballad has retained a management structure that may no longer be appropriate.
Many hospital systems have a physician as CEO, and a business person reports to the CEO. Ballad is the reverse. According to Ballad’s 2021 IRS Form 990, among Ballad’s 10 most highly paid employees, only one is an M.D., and his salary is the lowest among the top 10. That clearly reveals their priorities.
Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic, arguably America’s two best hospital systems, are both physician-led. Mayo, which operates a slew of 5-star hospitals, says being physician-led “…ensure(s) a continued focus on our primary value, the needs of the patient come first.”
No business, regardless of initial market penetration, will long survive unless they offer competitive products, quality and honest value. Consider Kodak, Schwinn and Enron.
It is high time Ballad’s board members reevaluate Ballad’s performance, leadership and management structure. Address the deficiencies. Our community deserves no less.
David Kashdan, Ph.D., is a retired chemist, research director and consultant. You can email him at davidkashdan@yahoo.com.