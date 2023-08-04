column2

Ballad is now five years old. It was formed in 2018 through the merger of Mountain States Health Alliance and Wellmont Health System, creating a monopoly in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. A total of 1.2 million people depend on it for health care.

The Federal Trade Commission opposed the merger, saying a monopoly would result in higher prices and lower quality medical care. But Tennessee, led by state Sen. Rusty Crowe (R-Johnson City) made the merger possible by introducing legislation while he was a paid consultant to Ballad Health, according to The Tennessean.

LATEST VIDEOS

David Kashdan, Ph.D., is a retired chemist, research director and consultant. You can email him at davidkashdan@yahoo.com.

Recommended for you