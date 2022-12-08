In America, people of different faiths mostly live together quite happily. This is one of the things that makes America great. At various times in my life, I have lived near, attended school with, worked closely with and befriended Protestants of various stripes, Catholics, Hindus, Muslims, Jews and atheists. I never experienced a problem.
Not all countries have figured it out like we have. When I lived in Spain, only one religion was allowed to hold services. In the Middle East, Shiite and Sunni Muslims have killed one another for centuries, and they all hate the Jews. Irish Catholics and Protestants have blown each other to bits; they struggle to live close by or send their kids to school together. In India, Muslims and Hindus massacred one another. Christian Germans murdered 6 million Jews. Yet, here in America we have all found a way to live together.
Sadly, there are forces working to change the way Americans interact.
Our Supreme Court seems to like the concept of businesses expressing religious beliefs. For example, they ruled it is OK to have some wedding cake stores for straight people and other stores for gays, as long as the owner’s preference is based on “sincerely held religious beliefs.”
Hobby Lobby’s owners were judged to have “sincerely held religious beliefs,” so their store is allowed to violate laws other stores must follow.
If Gov. Bill Lee gets his way and Tennessee’s obedient legislature supports his school voucher program, we’ll soon be outsourcing the management of 50 new publicly funded schools to Hillsdale College in Michigan. The folks at Hillsdale sure have a lot of sincerely held religious beliefs.
These schools will be publicly funded with vouchers but will not be public schools. They won’t be accountable to taxpayers through an elected board of education. They will cherry-pick their students and create their own curriculum as they see fit. Hillsdale will attract Protestants like themselves, which naturally means Catholics, Muslims, Hindus, Jews and others will want voucher support for private schools friendly to them. The money to pay for all these private schools will be extracted out of public school budgets.
Teachers at our then- diminished public schools will marvel at all the bizarre and sometimes false versions of science, history and literature that will be taught at these independent and unaccountable schools.
The concept of religious- specific stores, schools and employers pre-supposes neither we, nor our children, need to rub shoulders with our neighbors. Despite America’s miserable experience with “separate but equal,” the U.S. Supreme Court, our governor and legislators are pushing society toward more separation.
Perhaps proponents mistakenly believe we can teach our children to love their neighbors while spending their lives in religiously segregated churches, schools and stores. American youth will meet their first person different than themselves when they get their first job or attend a real institution of learning. What could go wrong?
I was recently reading Leviticus 19:19. Perhaps, I thought, the command against wearing clothing made of mixed fibers doesn’t get enough attention.
I could start a store, designed to cater to people who obey this biblical commandment. The Supreme Court established my right to discriminate against customers who wear polyester/cotton blend shirts, or wool/linen blend scarves, as long as I am driven by “sincerely held religious beliefs.”
I could summarily kick them out of my shop, just like the wedding cake store.
As far as we know, Jesus criticized mixed fibers as often as he criticized homosexuality; that is to say, not at all. By that measure, the two must be equally important.
Many Americans think they want separateness: they want separate schools; businesses that only serve people like themselves; separation of gay and straight, liberal and conservative.
Some are even moving to other states just to avoid people that have different political or religious beliefs.
It appears some of my fellow Americans believe Jesus unwisely devoted too much of His time talking about loving your neighbor and welcoming the stranger.
My store will be a success, good Lord willing. Perhaps we will sell a lot of toilet paper, which will be helpful if America ever tries to clean up the mess we’ve created for ourselves.
Have a wonderful Christmas, or whatever holiday you celebrate. Earn a hug from your neighbor!
David Kashdan, Ph.D., is retired director of Eastman Chemical Research Division and a senior consultant with RISE: Research Institutes of Sweden. Email him at davidkashdan@yahoo.com.