In America, people of different faiths mostly live together quite happily. This is one of the things that makes America great. At various times in my life, I have lived near, attended school with, worked closely with and befriended Protestants of various stripes, Catholics, Hindus, Muslims, Jews and atheists. I never experienced a problem.

Not all countries have figured it out like we have. When I lived in Spain, only one religion was allowed to hold services. In the Middle East, Shiite and Sunni Muslims have killed one another for centuries, and they all hate the Jews. Irish Catholics and Protestants have blown each other to bits; they struggle to live close by or send their kids to school together. In India, Muslims and Hindus massacred one another. Christian Germans murdered 6 million Jews. Yet, here in America we have all found a way to live together.

David Kashdan, Ph.D., is retired director of Eastman Chemical Research Division and a senior consultant with RISE: Research Institutes of Sweden. Email him at davidkashdan@yahoo.com.