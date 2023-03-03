column2

Many thoughtful articles have been written about electric vehicles, but also some that are simply misleading. I own an electric vehicle (EV), and in the past I’ve owned hybrids and countless standard internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. I thought I’d share my observations and experience.

Tennessee has become a hub for EV manufacturing. Ford is building its “Blue Oval” EV and battery plant in Stanton — a $5.6B investment bringing 6,000 new jobs, plus many suppliers will locate nearby. Nissan has begun producing EVs in Smyrna, Volkswagen in Chattanooga, and GM in Spring Hill. 6% of 2022 US car sales were EVs, 10% globally.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.