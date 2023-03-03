Many thoughtful articles have been written about electric vehicles, but also some that are simply misleading. I own an electric vehicle (EV), and in the past I’ve owned hybrids and countless standard internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. I thought I’d share my observations and experience.
Tennessee has become a hub for EV manufacturing. Ford is building its “Blue Oval” EV and battery plant in Stanton — a $5.6B investment bringing 6,000 new jobs, plus many suppliers will locate nearby. Nissan has begun producing EVs in Smyrna, Volkswagen in Chattanooga, and GM in Spring Hill. 6% of 2022 US car sales were EVs, 10% globally.
Efficiency of ICE vehicles vs. EVs: ICEs burn gasoline for energy. 25% of that energy propels the vehicle. The other 75% is waste heat, mostly blown out the radiator. EVs only discard 10% of the consumed electricity as waste heat. Therefore, everything else being equal, an EV uses 28% as much energy.
Fuel cost per mile: My electric car (a small hatchback) uses 0.25 kWh per mile, which costs me 3 cents/mile with the recent electric rate increase. My wife’s conventional Honda Fit gets 30 mpg. At $3/gal, her little hatchback burns 10 cents/mile — over 3 times the cost of operating my EV. Our Honda would have to achieve 100 mpg to equal our EV’s economy.
It gets better! EVs don’t need oil or transmission fluid changes; they lack sparkplugs, air filters, water pumps, timing chains and oxygen sensors. Fundamentally, EV’s drivetrain are simple: a battery, electric motors, and a computer. I bring it in once a year and they update the software, lubricate the suspension and check the brakes. Most repairs have involved software glitches.
Handling: Traditional engines weigh about 350 pounds, typically centered about two feet above the front wheels. Batteries are heavy too, but they can be placed anywhere, sometimes below the floorboards. Therefore, EVs have lower centers of gravity and better weight distribution. They handle better.
Fun to drive: ICEs are powerless until they rev up to about 1,500 RPM. In contrast, an electric motor has as much torque at 1 RPM as at high speed. That makes EVs peppier, even when compared to an ICE vehicle with identical horsepower. Also, EVs are super-quiet: no engine noise.
EVs are expensive because they utilize new technology and there is little competition. In 2022, Tesla earned an eye-popping $13 B from $24 B revenue. They could cut prices in half and still make a profit. EV prices have fallen as competitive vehicles have become available, and that trend is likely to continue.
Does mining lithium impact the environment? Probably. So does mining iron ore for ICEs and their transmissions. Palladium, platinum and rhodium are mined for catalytic converters, only used in ICE vehicles. Chromium, nickel, cobalt, manganese, copper and vanadium are widely used in modern devices, including vehicles. Gasoline is made from oil, and half of US electricity is made from coal or natural gas. All that stuff is mined. Lithium is plentiful, coming mostly from Australia, but also Chile, China and Argentina.
Lithium batteries and gasoline are both fire and toxic hazards. Safer, more efficient batteries are being developed.
My EV is 9 years old. According to its computer, my original lithium battery still has 79% capacity. Nine years ago, large batteries were unavailable, so my car has a range of about 80 miles before needing a charge. I use it to run errands around Tri-Cities, which is most of the driving I do. We use a different vehicle for long trips.
I always charge my EV overnight in my garage. It uses a 220V, 40 amp outlet, just like a dryer outlet.
EVs available today have ranges of 100 to 520 miles (most are in the 250-350 range). New models accept an 80% charge in the time it takes for a rest stop. There are 50,000 charging stations in the US and more are coming (vs. 145,000 gas stations). EVs are gradually becoming more practical for long trips.
EVs are a good option when mileage is predictable and the vehicle returns home at night. That includes personal vehicles for shopping and commuting, delivery vehicles, school buses, and similar.
Modern EVs are just now coming of age. They will become increasingly reliable, functional, and price competitive.
David Kashdan, Ph.D., is retired director of Eastman Chemical Research Division and a senior consultant with RISE: Research Institutes of Sweden. Email him at davidkashdan@yahoo.com.