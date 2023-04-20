Dear Rep. Bud Hulsey,
You made your mark on history.
In the wake of a Nashville school shooting that left six children and staff members dead, Republican leadership refused to allow debate of gun safety legislation while demonstrators demanded action.
People are not allowed to drive a car without a license, but your party rejects a bit of training before an 18-year-old is allowed to purchase an AR-15. No discussion of red flag laws or even tightening up background searches was permitted.
Frustrated by GOP inaction, three Democratic members of the Tennessee House of Representatives marched down to the speaker’s well. They carried a bullhorn because they knew the microphone would be turned off. They spoke in support of the demonstrators for 20 seconds, when the Republican leadership declared the House in recess.
These three members of the Tennessee House did indeed violate the House rules of decorum.
Section 19 of the Permanent Rules of Order for the Tennessee House of Representatives is titled “Transgression of Rules by a Member.” It plainly states, “Any member who, in speaking or otherwise, transgresses the Rules of the House … shall be liable to the censure of the House.”
Bud, you were asked by Republican leadership to submit your now-famous motion expelling Rep. Justin Jones. Sadly, you complied, trying to please your party bosses.
You claim you had no choice but to expel, “It was all or nothing. There was no middle ground.”
The proper course of action (censure) was clearly laid out in the Rules of Order, the very rules the three members were accused of violating. By moving to expel at GOP leadership’s behest, you too, violated those Rules of Order. And by voting for expulsion, so did the Republican majority.
Margaret Thatcher said, “If you just set out to be liked, you will be prepared to compromise on anything … and would achieve nothing.”
I understand these three members of the House might not be people you would choose to work with. They are in-your-face, loud and abrasive.
There are photos of Rep. Jones with his fist held high in the air. As an activist before being elected, Jones was instrumental in having the bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest, the Confederate general and grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan, removed from the Capitol despite the Republican-controlled House’s efforts to keep it.
So, these aren’t your kind of folks. Okay, I get it.
But alas, Bud, you are a member of a legislative body in a democracy, not some join-by-invitation country club. Neither you nor your party gets to decide who represents the cities of Knoxville, Nashville and Memphis.
In another time, Rep. Gloria Johnson (D-Knoxville) might have been reminded of a proper woman’s place. Rep. Justin Pearson (D-Memphis) and Rep. Jones (D-Nashville) might have been cautioned against being “uppity.”
In the past, House decorum has often been violated without consequences. Rep. Rick Tillis (R) was reportedly behind an anonymous Twitter account that tattled on lawmakers and staffers. No consequences. An offended party soaked his chair in urine. No consequences. Racial and sexual slurs have been cast by powerful Republican members. No consequences. Rep. David Byrd (R) was accused of sexually assaulting three minors. No consequences.
Yet, you advocate expelling three Democrats for speaking out of turn. The message: Members opposing GOP policies will be treated harshly. Expelling outspoken minority members puts Republicans in vile company; it is what authoritarians and fascists do.
Your motion made headlines in Kingsport and across the country. Maine’s Bangor Daily News compared Tennessee’s expulsion to Russia’s treatment of a Wall Street Journal correspondent: Both use “Fear of dissent and the brutal use of power to silence....”
Internationally, France’s Le Monde, and Germany’s Der Spiegel, featured articles on your descent into authoritarianism. Germans especially understand the implications when outspoken minority members of the Tennessee legislature, or the Reichstag, are summarily removed.
The two expelled members have been reappointed.
Now in damage-control mode, Gov. Bill Lee asked for legislation to keep guns away from those who pose a threat to themselves or others.
If Margaret Thatcher were around, she might point out you failed to remove your targets, failed to block gun safety legislation, and made Tennessee an object of disdain, precisely because you capitulated to unscrupulous party leadership. You and Republican leadership served Tennessee poorly.