When my wife and I built our house during 2019 and 2020, every contractor complained they couldn’t find workers. There weren’t enough people to lay flooring, tile bathrooms, or hammer two-by-fours. “I could grow my business, if only I could find people to hire,” was the common refrain. Today, the same is still true, and also for stores, restaurants and factories.
America has experienced this problem before.
When my grandfather immigrated to the U.S. in about 1895, he worked in sweatshops in New York City’s garment district as a fabric cutter. He had a hard life, but was glad to be here. His American-born children became productive citizens. The generation after that all graduated college, some with advanced degrees, including myself.
My other grandfather immigrated in 1918 with $20 in his pocket and the shirt on his back. He worked in restaurants, eventually owning a small lunch place.
His children attended college, and the next generation included physicians and lawyers, and of course, this chemist.
Working yourself out of poverty as an unskilled worker isn’t pretty. Like today, immigrants were vilified and accused of being lazy, dishonest, stupid and diseased.
When they first arrived, my grandfathers didn’t speak English, were probably poorly dressed and socially clumsy. But businesses needed workers, and my grandfathers worked hard, paid taxes, helped their employers prosper, and eventually created jobs for others.
They were admirable people, but not exceptional — America was (and is) full of people like them.
There is a line of similar people at America’s gates.
One change since the early 1900s is that we now have a serious drug problem. Those opposed to immigration gleefully emphasize a link between immigration and drugs, especially fentanyl. It is a problem ripe for exploitation because the death rate for fentanyl overdosing is high, and increasing.
Fentanyl is a relatively new, extremely powerful, synthetic opioid. Used properly, it is a fantastic medicine. In my mother’s final week of life, she experienced exquisite pain, and morphine couldn’t touch it. Her doctor prescribed fentanyl, which made it bearable, and she spent her final days with dignity in relative comfort.
A dose of fentanyl — only 0.1 milligram — is an amount so small, you can hardly see it. One or two grains of salt from your salt shaker weigh that much. One million doses of pure fentanyl weigh just 100 grams — less than 4 ounces — and would fit in a small potato chip bag.
Some people crossing from Mexico smuggle fentanyl (typically diluted), made from ingredients shipped from China. But even without immigration, fentanyl would continue to arrive via its other avenues: airport baggage, postage, and hidden in commercial shipments. Supply would continue without a hitch. Stopping immigration, even if it were possible, would not stop fentanyl.
So, let’s recognize the problems of fentanyl smuggling and immigration require different solutions, and are mostly unrelated.
TV and radio would have us believe the inflow of immigrants is destroying this country. Talking heads and politicians like Rep. Diana Harshbarger and Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty howl about “open borders” like their hair is on fire. It gets people riled up.
Histrionics aside, consider the facts (U.S. Census Bureau): Net migration into the U.S. for 2020-2021 (the most recent data) shows a net influx of 611,000 people. That is one-third less than 2019-2020 (966,000) and roughly half the prior decade’s average of 1,188,000 per year. Estimates for 2022 are similar to the pre-pandemic average. Net immigration comprises a few tenths of one percent of our population each year.
Our problem is not too many immigrants, but rather we are poorly managing the immigration we have. Homeland Security lacks personnel, there are inadequate holding facilities, too few immigration judges, and laws need updating. Immigrants’ cases should be heard in weeks, not years. Border communities are overwhelmed, yet immigrants don’t end up with working papers where labor is so badly needed.
Those are straightforward problems! If Congress would shift focus from partisan fighting to the more mundane task of doing their job, they could readily address those issues.
We need properly funded systems that encourage immigrants to work, prosper, and earn citizenship.
That would be best for our country; it is how we handled my ancestors and yours.