I am encouraged by what I see happening with electric generation in the U.S. and globally. When I first started driving an electric vehicle in 2010, 46% of our grid was coal and only 4% wind and solar.

Last year in 2022, coal dropped to 19% of our grid, while wind and solar were 17%, with wind and solar likely to pass coal this year. Forty-one percent of our electric production is now carbon free and growing. When thinking that most power plants have over a 30-year design life, such large changes in our power mix show utilities are changing relatively fast, in my opinion.

Dave Hrivnak is a retired engineer and author of “Driving to Net 0 — Stories of Hope for a Carbon Free Future.”

