I am encouraged by what I see happening with electric generation in the U.S. and globally. When I first started driving an electric vehicle in 2010, 46% of our grid was coal and only 4% wind and solar.
Last year in 2022, coal dropped to 19% of our grid, while wind and solar were 17%, with wind and solar likely to pass coal this year. Forty-one percent of our electric production is now carbon free and growing. When thinking that most power plants have over a 30-year design life, such large changes in our power mix show utilities are changing relatively fast, in my opinion.
Looking at the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s projections for new power capacity for 2023, we see solar leading with 54% of all new generation in the U.S. Battery storage is planned to add 17% of new capacity, which helps do away with peaker natural gas plants. New natural gas expansions are planned at 14%, with new wind a close fourth place for new power. And hopefully two new nuclear plants will be coming online in Georgia, so 86% of all new power production planned in 2023 in the USA will be carbon free.
I see why solar is growing so strongly personally, by looking at my own solar system that we installed some 9½ years ago. If I take the cost for my solar system and divide by the anticipated power generation over its 30-year life, my power cost is just under 6 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh), or less than half the current AEP power rates. With my power costs essentially locked in, I have little worry about future power increases should they come, at least for the next 20+ years.
My connection fee has jumped over the years from $7.28 per month to $20.29 per month, but I still consider that a bargain to power our home and our two plug-in cars to the tune of 1,400 miles a month of driving. When people ask if solar pays, I respond by asking what have they paid for electricity and gasoline over the last 10 years. And in all cases, it is more than I paid for the solar system, often significantly more.
The last two years we actually generated and exported more power than we used from the grid, essentially making a clean power donation to AEP and our neighbors. While AEP will not pay for any excess power, they allow one to bank excess power for up to 12 months, allowing us to overproduce in the spring and fall to cover our winter shortfall when the heat pump is running more, and solar days are short. So, through AEP, we essentially have access to a huge battery as we banked over 2,200 kWh this last year to get us through our winter slump.
We are seeing even stronger shifts in power generation outside the USA. 2022 was another crazy year with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which ended up upturning global oil, coal and natural gas markets as most of the West has stopped buying fossil fuels from Russia.
In 2022 the global economy saw a modest uptick of new coal generation of 50 terawatt-hours (TWh) which fortunately was dwarfed by the 850 TWh of new renewable energy growth. Natural gas dropped some 120 TWh, most likely due to Russia. Thus, globally over 90% of the electricity growth was clean wind and solar in 2022.
Next year the International Energy Agency (IEA) is predicting coal use will drop some 100 TWh while wind and solar will increase some 700 TWh. They are also projecting a modest growth of nuclear of 100 TWh. So, IEA is projecting 100% of net new power generation worldwide will be fossil fuel free in 2023.
I remain hopeful as we are seeing continued strong growth with clean renewable energy, and while good for the planet, it is also good for the average person as renewables are now the cheapest form of new power, allowing more and more people around the world to tap into the great benefits that electricity affords all of us.
Try the Kingsport TimesNews app today.
Dave Hrivnak is a retired engineer and author of “Driving to Net 0 — Stories of Hope for a Carbon Free Future.”