Exponential growth is hard for us to grasp. In 2002, I was working for Kodak and getting my MBA and I used Kodak as my master case study. In 2002 Kodak had record profits, but that was also the year I noticed many people starting to use digital cameras.
Kodak maintained that digital photography was years away as film was much higher quality. And in just five short years, Kodak filed for bankruptcy, and Eastman became a stand-alone chemical company.
Change happens fast once an inflection point is hit. And I think we have hit that inflection point with clean energy and electric vehicles.
I am humbled to speak this fall at the East Tennessee Environmental Conference about electric vehicles. As I started to work on my talk, I learned of some fascinating inflection points.
The first revelation is that we hit peak oil in 2018. BP’s statistical review of energy is now out, and while COVID confounded 2020, we have data for 2021 and 2022, and the world’s oil use has yet to reach the peak seen in 2018. While the USA is producing a record 12.5 million barrels a day, oil production around the world is down.
I think there are two reasons for this. One reason is electric moped use. Much of the Third World gets around on two-wheeled mopeds or small motorcycles. In this market, over 80% of new sales are the electric variety, while the gas-powered sales have tanked. While mopeds do not use a lot of fuel, with hundreds of millions of them on the road, their usage begins to add up, especially in China and India.
The second and bigger reason oil use has stalled is we hit peak internal combustion vehicle sales in 2017. Here I am talking about the larger four-wheeled variety. In the first half of 2023, globally 21% of vehicles sold were electric. So 1 out of every 5 cars now sold do not need gasoline. China just reported July sales, and 36% of the new cars sold in the world’s largest car market were plug-ins.
Because cars are more expensive and have a good long life, the transition will be slower than the transition to digital cameras. But the data is clear to me that the transition is well underway. While China and Europe lead in the transition to electric vehicles, we see it here in the USA, as the Energy Information Agency is predicting 18% of our vehicle market will be electric vehicles, and California — the biggest car market — has already passed this mark.
If I am a bit premature and optimistic in proclaiming peak oil, even the “experts” say it will happen by 2028 at the latest, due to growth in electric vehicles. So, if we are not at peak oil, we are at least at a plateau of oil use after more than a century of constant rising use. If you have investments in gas and oil, I think future returns are at risk.
Another interesting fact from the EIA on electricity production year to date in the U.S. is that wind and solar have passed coal in the amount of power produced. Wind and solar are now 20% of our electricity versus 17% for coal. This is great news for electric vehicle drivers, as the more renewable energy, the cleaner your car is. Forty-six percent of our grid is now fossil-fuel-free, as both nuclear and hydropower are additional forms of clean electricity.
This is great news, as we see from the climate-related disasters unfolding around the world. While we have been spared the intense heat this summer, Phoenix set a new record of 31 days above 110 F, southern Spain hit a new record of 140 F, and northern Quebec has broken heat records as the average world temperature set new records this summer in the more than 130 years of temperature records.
And if you are one who does not believe such global temperature data, the Antarctic is seeing record low ice cover this year — some 15% below “normal.” The Arctic is also well below normal in sea ice extent. The water near Florida’s Key Largo broke 101 F this summer, according to the Smithsonian, so the world’s oceans are seeing this temperature rise, hence the decline in both Arctic and Antarctic sea ice.
Locally, our rains seem to be getting stronger. Personally, I need to upgrade to larger gutters at home, as my current gutters cannot handle these intense downpours. My first 20 years I only remember once having the gutter overflow. Yet they have done so three times in the last year.
I am far more fortunate than my pastor, however, as he has had his basement and back porch flooded twice in the past 12 months. As the Earth’s temperature rises the atmosphere holds more water, leading to more intense rains. So, for me this transition cannot happen fast enough.