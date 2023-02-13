In an interesting twist, the Inflation Reduction Act with its $7,500 electric vehicle tax credit was not available to the top three electric vehicles sold in the U.S., as Tesla’s Model 3 was just above the $55,000 price cap for sedans. And we come to find out the Model Y and the Ford Mach-E Mustang are not considered SUVs by the Treasury Department, and so they too need to fall under the $55,000 price cap in the bill.
But in a bold move, Tesla drastically dropped prices, as much as 19%, to ensure their Model Ys and Model 3s fully qualify for the IRA electric vehicle tax credit. Assuming you qualify by earning under $300,000, this drops the effective price of an all-wheel-drive Tesla Model 3 to $42,500 and the Tesla AWD Model Y to $46,000.
The entry-level rear-wheel-drive Model 3 is now $36,500 with the tax credit, making it competitive with the likes of the Camry, Accord and Malibu. The Model Y when priced at $66,000 was the sixth-best-selling vehicle in the USA last year, selling 252,000 units. With an effective price down $20,000, it will likely move into fourth place this year.
It will be interesting to see how the other car makers respond as well as the government. This move by Tesla will upend the Congressional Budget Office estimates as Tesla alone will likely exceed the budget projections 47 times by my reading. It appears the CBO thought 11,000 vehicles would qualify for the $7,500 credit in 2023. Tesla plans to sell over 500,000 Model Ys and 3s in 2023, which will likely play havoc with their budget models.
If you step back, however, this is not as bold as it seems on the surface, as prices are generally only $1,000 less than they were at the start of 2022. A year of crazy inflation and supply chain shortages saw multiple Tesla price increases. With the highest profit margins of any domestic car maker, and with their huge Texas factory rapidly ramping up production, Tesla is in a good position to pass cost savings on to its customers.
While overall car sales dropped 8% last year, electric vehicles bucked the trend, growing some 85% last year and were 6% of all U.S. car sales. As with most new technologies, the “S” curve growth theory says that growth is slow and steady until about 5% market share, and then you hit an inflection point, the steep part of the “S” curve with near vertical growth.
Tesla plans to grow sales a healthy 50% this year and just announced a huge expansion of its Nevada Giga battery factory. In a joint partnership, Tesla and Panasonic run the world’s largest battery plant, making some 37 gigawatts of batteries — 50% larger than the next largest battery plant in the world. Tesla is expanding the plant over threefold to 137 gigawatts of batteries. That’s enough batteries for about 1.8 million additional electric vehicles a year. This is in addition to battery production at its plants in California, Texas, Germany and Shanghai.
Ford, with its electric Mach-E Mustang, saw a strong 45% gain in sales last year, and it is likely the Mach-E will outsell the iconic Mustang this year. And the Chevy Bolt saw a strong 70% sales growth last year.
Tennessee continues to see strong growth in electric vehicle manufacturing as LG Chemical announced a $3.2 billion investment in Clarksville to make lithium battery cathodes.
This is in addition to the $5.6 billion plant by Ford under construction in West Tennessee. This will be Ford’s largest plant and is dedicated to the all-electric F-150 Lightning. GM is spending $2 billion to expand its Middle Tennessee plant to make the electric Lyric and an additional $2.6 billion, in partnership with LG Chemical to make batteries for its electric vehicles. Volkswagen, Nissan and Denso all announced large Tennessee expansions last year to support electric vehicles.
On a personal note, I have passed 100,000 miles in my 5-year-old Tesla Model 3. Practically maintenance free, it remains a joy to drive. Last year “fuel” costs ran me some $936 for 27,000 miles or 4 cents per mile. This is 36% less than a Prius would have cost. I had another 4 cents per mile in maintenance, as I needed a set of new tires, wiper blades and a 12V battery. No need for oil changes, brakes, transmission flushes. ...
Dave Hrivnak is a retired engineer and author of “Driving to Net 0 – Stories of Hope for a Carbon Free Future.”