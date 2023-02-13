ElectricCarC1203_V_v_C_Y

Metro Creative Connection

In an interesting twist, the Inflation Reduction Act with its $7,500 electric vehicle tax credit was not available to the top three electric vehicles sold in the U.S., as Tesla’s Model 3 was just above the $55,000 price cap for sedans. And we come to find out the Model Y and the Ford Mach-E Mustang are not considered SUVs by the Treasury Department, and so they too need to fall under the $55,000 price cap in the bill.

But in a bold move, Tesla drastically dropped prices, as much as 19%, to ensure their Model Ys and Model 3s fully qualify for the IRA electric vehicle tax credit. Assuming you qualify by earning under $300,000, this drops the effective price of an all-wheel-drive Tesla Model 3 to $42,500 and the Tesla AWD Model Y to $46,000.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Dave Hrivnak is a retired engineer and author of “Driving to Net 0 – Stories of Hope for a Carbon Free Future.”