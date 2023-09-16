This summer, we hit several “global” temperature records and the claims of the hottest June, July and August on record. Trying to determine the “global” temperature is no small feat, and due to changes in thermometers, areas being built up, and location changes, can one really be certain of the climate scientists’ claims?
While I have studied how the temperatures are derived, and believe scientists are doing their best, many people do not believe such temperature claims.
For background, there are actually four separate reporting bodies — the Japanese Meteorological Society, the MET office in the UK, Berkley University, and the National Centers for Environmental Information (under NOAA). While they differ slightly, they all show a significant warming trend, with this summer in record territory.
So, are there other ways to look at global temperatures? The answer is yes, so let’s look at a few:
— Sea ice: Since 1979, satellites have been tracking sea ice extent. This summer, Antarctic Sea ice hit record lows some four standard deviations below normal. On the other end of the planet, the Arctic Sea ice has shown steady declines over the years, now down 22% from the 1981-2010 average.
— Ice loss: NASA operates the GRACE mission to measure land ice in both Greenland and Antarctica. According to its measurements, Greenland is losing an average of 279 billion tons of ice a year. Antarctica is losing 148 billion tons. Other land glaciers found in the Alps, Himalayas, Andes, Rockies, Alaska and Africa are virtually all in retreat as well.
— Sea level: Sea levels remained quite stable since civilization has risen, changing only about an inch per 100 years for the 2000 years before the 1900s. During the 1900s we saw an increase to about 7 inches. That increase has doubled since 2000, as we are seeing an inch of rise every seven years.
As the land glaciers melt, the seas rise. As the ocean heats, the thermal expansion adds to that rise. Nearly a billion people live near the coasts. Many of our major cities are built near the ocean, so the rising seas are becoming very expensive, as it is not easy to move cities like New York, San Diego, Norfolk, Boston or Miami. Miami, along with many other coastal cities, is seeing regular flooding during the higher tides of spring and fall.
We routinely pay tens of millions per beach to build them up, only to spends tens of millions a few years later. Here are a partial list of 2022 projects: Nags Head, North Carolina — $14 million; Miami, Florida — $40.4 million; New York City — $26 million; Ocean City, New Jersey — $17 million; and South Hampton, New York — $26 million. Currently, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers budgets $100 million per year, with another $100 million per year matched by states and localities. I predict these costs will get much worse.
— Nature: Kyoto, Japan, has been keeping records on when the cherry blossoms bloom for more than 1,200 years. The trees are blooming some 10 days sooner than past history. Kingsport in 1990 was in Climate Zone 6, according to the Arbor Day Foundation. We are now in the warmer Climate Zone 7. Kingsport in 2015 has the climate of Atlanta in 1990.
In a study of Flycatcher birds in The Netherlands, they recorded a decline of 90% in the bird populations. The reason, they believe, is their primary food — the caterpillars — are hatching 16 days earlier due to the warming climate. Unfortunately, the migrating birds are not migrating early enough from Africa to match their food.
Lobsters have moved northward 150 miles since 1975. Black sea bass have migrated more than 100 miles northward. The moose once common in Minnesota have migrated northward out of the state, as they attempt to stay in the temperature range they are used to.
— Arctic ice roads: Transportation on the frozen Arctic land depends on the use of ice roads. Rising temperatures are leading to a shortening of ice road transport seasons, and the melting ice roads are creating transportation challenges. The opening dates for tundra roads in northern Alaska have shifted two months later from early November (pre-1991) to January (recent years), dramatically decreasing the work period during which ice roads can be used for transportation.
So, as we see there are many indications, besides global temperature averages, pointing to a warming planet, and nothing pointing to a cooling trend.
Dave Hrivnak is a retired engineer and author of “Driving to Net 0 — Stories of Hope for a Carbon Free Future.”
