It appears we have some rare good news from Congress. Recently, Tennessee Sen. Bill Hagerty supported the CHIPS and Science Act. We are now seeing results of this legislation moving us in the direction of clean energy.
In Tennessee, there has been a major wave of announcements of new clean energy investments and jobs.
Some are additions to existing or previously announced plants in Chattanooga, Lebanon, Clarksville, Spring Hill, Maryville and Blue Oval City. Others are new facilities in Clarksville and Cumberland City. These investments add up to over $11 billion and more than 10,000 new jobs for Tennessee.
The Inflation Reduction Act helps citizens save thousands of dollars on energy upgrades such as a 30% tax credit, up to $1,200 per year, for energy audits, insulating exterior doors, windows, skylights and insulation materials, and heat pump water heaters. The annual credit limit increases to $2,000 for high-efficiency heat pumps.
Additionally, the act provides up to $7,500 for electric vehicles made in North America, making electric vehicles cheaper than equivalent gas models. And finally, there is a 30% tax credit on solar systems and home batteries, allowing one to produce their own clean power. These home improvement upgrades keep local workers employed while we save money.
The bipartisan clean energy permit reform before Congress now will hopefully speed the building of the generation and transmission capacity to get clean energy from rural areas to the cities where it is most needed. If all of our representatives in Congress join Senator Hagerty in supporting common-sense permit reform, we can reduce air pollution, slow the rate of warming, save lives and lower energy bills, while putting even more people to work.
A benefit of all three of these acts is that they promote the move to electrifying our nation. I believe this gives us more flexibility in national security and reduces overall costs.
If your primary power source is electricity, whether you get your power from wind, solar, nuclear, hydro, gas, oil or coal does not really matter much. But if you have a car that burns gasoline, you can only use gasoline to power it.
I am not alone in thinking clean electrification is good for us, especially in Tennessee. According to the Federal Clean Energy Tax Credit Benefits by State (produced by Energy Innovation Policy and Technology LLC), Tennessee is a net winner in the move to electrification, as we produce very little coal, gas or oil, but we do have wind and sunshine.
Over the years we have been upgrading our Kingsport home and appliances to become both more efficient and all electric. Our one exception is our gas dryer, which stubbornly keeps working well. I have been pleased with our results. For example, our heat pump water heater uses one-fourth the energy of a standard electric water heater, and while I upgraded before I could take the tax credit, my “payback” was less than two years on energy savings.
We power our home and two plug-in cars for under $20 per month, saving us some $3,000 a year compared to pre-solar and electric vehicle days. This has more than paid for our solar system, installed 10 years ago.
And given the estimated life of 32 years for the system, we should have many more years of clean power and energy savings ahead of us.
A side benefit of this electrification is a big change in efficiency. Overall, when we burn fossil fuels, more than 66% ends up being rejected waste heat. Think of your car and how much heat comes off the radiator and exhaust; all of that is wasted energy.
With electric vehicles being more than 80% efficient, there is very little wasted heat, so less total energy is needed to move the car forward. With heat pumps moving heat rather than creating it, they typically run at over 300% efficiency. This translates to both lower overall costs and less total energy and materials needed to be extracted from the planet.
While we have many challenges before us, for me as an engineer, this is a very exciting time of positive change. I for one look forward to this exciting future of clean energy that we have some personal control over.