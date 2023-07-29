ElectricCarC1203_V_v_C_Y

Metro Creative Connection

 Metro Creative Connection

It appears we have some rare good news from Congress. Recently, Tennessee Sen. Bill Hagerty supported the CHIPS and Science Act. We are now seeing results of this legislation moving us in the direction of clean energy.

In Tennessee, there has been a major wave of announcements of new clean energy investments and jobs.

Dave Hrivnak is a retired engineer and author of “Driving to Net 0 — Stories of Hope for a Carbon Free Future.”

Recommended for you

LATEST VIDEOS