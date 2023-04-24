Are you curious or have any questions about electric vehicles? Would you like to talk to owners and possibly take a ride in various models? If so, the National Drive Electric Earth Day is for you.
The Appalachian Highlands Electric Vehicle Chapter, along with Appalachian Electric Power, is sponsoring a Ride and Drive on Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center at 1 Partnership Circle in Abingdon.
We plan to have more than a dozen local owners on hand with their electric vehicles to answer questions and give rides. AEP representatives will be on hand, and if you live in Virginia they can share their new electric vehicle charging tariff. And Food City will provide snacks and water.
Several dealer models will be available. Some cars already committed include Tesla Model Y, Model 3 and Model S, Ford F150 Lightning, Kia EV6 and Niro, Rivian R1T, Chevy Bolt and Toyota RAV4 Prime.
Costs: I first started down the path of an electric vehicle in 2004 when gas prices hit $4 per gallon. I turned my Chevy Avalanche into a plug-in hybrid and learned the power of electric drive and the promise of lithium batteries.
In a gasoline car, only about 20% of the energy goes into moving the car forward. An electric vehicle swaps this by being more than 80% efficient. So fuel costs are one-third to one-fourth that of gasoline on a per-mile basis.
The Avalanche led me to a Jeep electric conversion in 2007 that is still on the road some 15 years later. After I gave the Jeep conversion to its rightful owner, I started looking for a full electric vehicle, finding a deal on a used Tesla Roadster in 2010. Since then, I have racked up more than 209,000 gas-free miles.
Environment: Another early learning was how much better for the environment an electric vehicle is. Because they are more than 80% efficient, their environmental footprint is about one-third that of a gasoline car. Furthermore, an electric vehicle can be powered from wind, nuclear, hydro or solar — making then close to emission free.
I have come to learn that more than 40% of electric vehicle owners have gone solar, powering not only their cars but their homes as well. People often ask about the environmental cost of lithium extraction. A comparison of a 150,000-mile “lifetime” shows that the carbon, water and environmental damage done for the 50,000 pounds of gasoline a gas car would use over its life is actually more than 10 times worse than the lithium and other metals needed for a battery. And battery recycling is a current reality, something not possible with oil.
Convenience: Over the last 13 years of electric vehicle ownership, I have really come to appreciate the convenience of an electric vehicle. Our cars charge overnight when we’re at home, so I have a fully charged battery every morning with no need to stop at a gas station every week to 10 days.
When we go on long trips, we rely on the charging network, which is being rapidly expanded. We have taken many 650-mile day trips in our electric vehicle by combining lunch and dinner fast food stops with charging.
When I first got the Model 3, there were four options to charge between Kingsport and Mississippi. It was doable but required planning around the limited options. There are now 11 charging options for that trip.
It is also nice not to worry about maintenance. I have had no scheduled maintenance in over 107,000 miles in my Model 3. The brakes are in great shape, thanks to regenerative braking. There are no oil changes, transmission issues, belts, starters, exhaust or tune-ups.
I have had a few issues (a control arm bushing and seat belt harness), but for the first 107,000 miles the total maintenance costs have been well below any gas-powered car we have owned. And I have only had to take my car back to Tesla once, which is way better than any gas car I have had in over five years of ownership.
Independence: Another benefit I appreciate is independence. No longer am I tied to a gas pump and the crazy price changes. Using electricity generated from solar panels on my home, my power costs are a steady 5 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh). I can drive to Knoxville and back for $3. Just try getting to Knoxville for $3, let alone getting back! That is from power I produce and control. Back in 2004, I tried to make my own liquid fuel, and believe me, solar electricity is much easier.
So if any of the above struck a chord with you, please join us April 29 at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon.