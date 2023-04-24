ElectricCarC1203_V_v_C_Y

Metro Creative Connection

 Metro Creative Connection

Are you curious or have any questions about electric vehicles? Would you like to talk to owners and possibly take a ride in various models? If so, the National Drive Electric Earth Day is for you.

The Appalachian Highlands Electric Vehicle Chapter, along with Appalachian Electric Power, is sponsoring a Ride and Drive on Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center at 1 Partnership Circle in Abingdon.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Dave Hrivnak is a retired engineer and author of “Driving to Net 0 — Stories of Hope for a Carbon Free Future.”

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you