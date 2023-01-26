column2

Europe is now experiencing the largest land war since World War II. The history of the conflict (which was largely based on power politics and ethnic differences) is centuries old. The seeds of the current clash date back to the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. In 1994, Russia, Ukraine, Britain and the United States signed the Budapest Memorandum, pledging that none of the nations would use force or threats against Ukraine and all would respect its sovereignty and existing borders.

After the overthrow of a pro-Russian regime in Ukraine, in 2014 the Russians invaded the Crimean Peninsula (home to their Black Sea fleet) and supported ethnic Russian separatists in Eastern Ukraine. There has been low-level conflict in the region since then.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

LATEST VIDEOS


Dave Clark is an entrepreneur and a former Kingsport alderman.

Tags

Recommended for you