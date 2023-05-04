column2

In my younger years, I might have been termed an “angry young man.” I was not always mad or unhappy, I just got (extremely) frustrated when things got out of “my control.” This was consistent with my philosophy of leadership. “Things don’t happen spontaneously. They only get done when someone stands up and makes it their mission to do it.” It requires ardent effort that may leave little time for the “niceties.” This is reflective of the motto of the Army’s Infantry School at Fort Benning: “Follow Me.”

When I was a junior officer in West Germany during the Cold War, we believed that there was a credible threat that the Soviets would cross the border. It had only been 35 years since the end of the Second World War and less than 20 since the Berlin Wall went up.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Dave Clark is an entrepreneur and a former Kingsport alderman.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you