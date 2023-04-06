column2

I just completed another trip around the sun. I am “of that age” (now defined by Medicare and Social Security}. I am also experiencing all the maladies of old age: bad knees, bad shoulder, and on occasion a painful back. All of this has me thinking about what the next chapter of my life will look like.

I have been an entrepreneur for over 30 years. Some of my companies were (inadvertently) “not for profit”; others have been successful. I have largely exited from my primary businesses. This has left me with an odd feeling. What has “defined” me for decades is now largely in the rearview mirror. “So, who am I now?” I have been trying to come to terms with that, but now as my business life winds down, what winds up?

Dave Clark is an entrepreneur and a former Kingsport alderman.

