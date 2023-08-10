column2

My office is stuffed with all manner of electronic paraphernalia. At my desk, I have two computers and five monitors. These are connected via cable to two printers and a scanner. Thru Wi-Fi, I am attached to another larger printer scanner. Pam likewise has two computers, one connected to an ancient (yet still functional) dot matrix printer. But I have her beat on monitors. There is also a connected TV over the conference table.

Scattered about are several tablets, an Android and a Remarkable (which is “remarkable” for someone who likes to physically take notes). On occasion, I have my computer bag, which includes another laptop computer and frequently my new toy, a Kindle Note.

Dave Clark is an entrepreneur and a former Kingsport alderman.

