My office is stuffed with all manner of electronic paraphernalia. At my desk, I have two computers and five monitors. These are connected via cable to two printers and a scanner. Thru Wi-Fi, I am attached to another larger printer scanner. Pam likewise has two computers, one connected to an ancient (yet still functional) dot matrix printer. But I have her beat on monitors. There is also a connected TV over the conference table.
Scattered about are several tablets, an Android and a Remarkable (which is “remarkable” for someone who likes to physically take notes). On occasion, I have my computer bag, which includes another laptop computer and frequently my new toy, a Kindle Note.
Now I freely admit that this is frivolous and redundant device. It has the same functionality of my three other Amazon devices (10- and 8-inch Fire tablets, and a Kindle Paper White). It also has a nice note-taking capability, but it is not nearly as functional as the Remarkable. But ... it was on sale during Prime Day, and I had nothing I actually needed. So what the heck.
Needless to say, it is a good day when everything meshes. There are, however, the “other” kinds of day, when some piece of equipment goes on the fritz. My computers’ pathology must mimic my own. I can wake up and nearly collapse to the floor in pain. “What was that? It didn’t hurt yesterday (and today it is debilitating).”
I can likewise walk into my office and find “nothing” when I turn on my computer. I am not talking about its random decision to “update” itself precisely when I am running on a deadline. I am referring to the times when it just doesn’t want to play (blank screen). Now multiply the odds of that happening across the plethora of technology running at any given time, and you will have some insight into my frustrations.
On a not untypical day, I walk in and Pam says, “Dave! My computer is not working.” I enter and sit, taking over “control” confirming that “Yep, the computer is not working.” At this point I have several options. Smart thing to do: Call my computer support guys. But this would entail admitting that I do not know what I am doing (something I am loath to do).
Instead, I break out my trusty techie skills and ... shut that puppy down. I don’t just mean turn it “off.” No, I’m talking about real hardcore stuff; unplug that sucker. Pause (a good 15 seconds). Now plug it all back in and ... maybe nothing (Time for option one).
But sometimes (in fact rather frequently), it simply comes back on. It boots itself up. Or the printer may recycle itself (Why does it always spit out a sheet of paper during this process?) In any case, it miraculously comes back to life. What is going on in that little processor noggin of a “brain”? What little byte got stuck in the wrong place, that when things went dark somehow managed to find its way back home. Whatever it was, things just seem to go back to normal ... problem solved.
Isn’t that what happens to us? Life gets overwhelming, things just clog up There are times when perseverance is the appropriate course.
Sheer force of will can be a powerful tool. However, it is sometimes the case that trying to gut it out or push through the logjam does not yield positive results.
Like the computer with that “spinning wheel of death” on which no amount of input or effort will stop, we can likewise “spin our wheels” to the point of frustration.
In these cases, it might just be better to step back and take a breath. Walk away from the problem for a moment.
If we can shut down and unplug from the forces that impact upon us (even for the proverbial “15 seconds”), we might be able to gain a bit of perspective. Stop those synapses from firing for a second and perhaps they will realign themselves and give us a renewed insight that might provide us with a solution.
There is also a corollary to simply shutting down, a strategic pause. When my sons played youth basketball when they were young, there were frequent breaks for a “shoelace time out.” Play would stop until the laces were once again secure. Yes, it was a safety factor, but it also gave the teams a chance to get reorganized.
How I wish that we could initiate this in the adult world. In the middle of a frustrating negotiation with a client or subcontractor, the whistle would blow, and I could wander off to a corner, collect my thoughts and tie my shoe. If just to shut down for a few seconds before going back to do battle with the “forces of ignorance.”
There are innumerable self-help resources that talk about the importance of calming oneself and “centering” to a healthy life. Unfortunately, I have difficulty implementing such a program on a routine basis. However, I do recognize that almost everything will work again if you unplug it for a few minutes, including you.
Dave Clark is an entrepreneur and a former Kingsport alderman.