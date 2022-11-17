column2

It seems apropos that I should be writing a column after Veterans Day because this is a discussion of the “after” (military service) that many military service members face. To this end, we ought to try to consider who veterans are and why they are different than those in the civilian population. Their time in the military is probably the seminal event in a veteran’s life. It marks who they were and what they have become. Quite literally, they are forged into soldiers, sailors and airmen as a consequence of that experience.

Basic training is a process that has been honed over literally thousands of years. It is designed to break the individual down, that person who is focused on their own well-being. At some point, they realize that they can’t do it alone. They must begin relying on their comrades. From that point they are “forged” into a cohesive unit where the whole is far greater than the sum of the parts.

Dave Clark is an entrepreneur and a former Kingsport alderman.