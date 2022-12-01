column2

Grief is a complicated emotion. It is triggered by many different types of events, and it does not follow a consistent path. Our ability to express it is wound up in an intricate interplay of circumstance, our genetic makeup, and experiences. It can be intense or subdued, but it always seems present when we lose something precious.

I grew up in an environment of stoicism. My father was a career soldier and the son of an Episcopalian minister. He was of the time when men did not express emotion. I never saw him cry, although I was not privy to his private time. I believe he passed it down to his boys.

Dave Clark is an entrepreneur and a former Kingsport alderman.