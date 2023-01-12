column2

Another new year. Along with birthdays, rolling over the date is how we keep score. It is a time to take stock of one’s life. In reality, the 1st of January is no different than any other day of the year. Its significance is an artificial creation. From that perspective, 2023 will be nothing but a continuation of 2022 unless we make it different.

By giving pause to what we are doing, there is opportunity to alter our direction. I suppose that thought is the genesis of the myriad of trivial New Year’s resolutions we inevitably make: lose weight, start exercising, be more considerate, etc. All are worthy, but is there something more significant?

Dave Clark is an entrepreneur and a former Kingsport alderman.