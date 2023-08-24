column2

I awoke the other morning to something new (for the summer). It was crisp, a coolness that portended more than just another moderate summer day, one effected by the approach of storm front (we have had many lately). The air hung clean and dry, the coolness a true difference in temperature, not brought on by humidity but a change of season. Despite the fact that we have yet to pass Labor Day, fall was in the air.

There has also been a dramatic change in the quality of the morning. I had gotten used to the crack of dawn early and the sun poking its head above the horizon before I crawled out of bed. Such is not the case today. It is still before morning nautical twilight when I rise, and the rays of light don’t peak through the windows until I am behind the closet door.

Dave Clark is an entrepreneur and a former Kingsport alderman.

