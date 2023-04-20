column2

We all “build” ourselves a place in the world, our outward reflection. Previously, we defined it as your character, reputation or status. Today, this would be termed a personal brand, “a widely recognized perception or impression of an individual based on their experience, expertise, competencies, actions and/or achievements within a community…” While fundamentally the same principal, the way in which this is achieved has changed dramatically over time.

In the past (at least for my generation), the primary interactions that created this “image” were personal. We dealt with people, organizations and institutions in person or via direct communication. A handshake, a discussion or a written letter gave clues as to who we were: well-spoken (or not); intelligent (or not); attractive (or not); etc. We generally strove to put our “best foot forward,” although these interactions were often spontaneous, leaving significant room for missteps. The old adage, “You only have one chance to make a first impression” was resoundingly true.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Dave Clark is an entrepreneur and a former Kingsport alderman.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you