column2

Since the Johnson administration in the 1960s, programs that collectively have come to be known as “Affirmative Action” have come into effect. These policies were thought to improve the employment and educational opportunities for members of minority groups. The typical criteria for affirmative action were age, disability, gender, ethnic origin, and particularly race. They were designed as a government remedy to the effects of long-standing discrimination, an attempt to level the playing field in America.

One of the greatest issues with affirmative action was that it fundamentally created a tiered system that lowered the standards for certain groups. In other words, it selected “less qualified” people in positions over more capable persons based primarily on their status in a “protected class.”

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Dave Clark is an entrepreneur and a former Kingsport alderman.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you