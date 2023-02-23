column2

My father’s generation witnessed an amazing technological transformation. In his lifetime, the world went from flimsy biplanes (at barely over 100 mph) to the SR-71 that set a speed record over 2,100 mph. Man stepped foot on the moon.

I have likewise seen the exponential growth of technology. When I was a first freshman at Georgia Tech, I used a slide rule to calculate integrals and learned (a now obsolete) computer language using “punch cards.” From my first IBM PC (really a combination word processor and sophisticated calculator), computers have morphed into a portal to a universe of information and analytical capability.

Dave Clark is an entrepreneur and a former Kingsport alderman.