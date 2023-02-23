My father’s generation witnessed an amazing technological transformation. In his lifetime, the world went from flimsy biplanes (at barely over 100 mph) to the SR-71 that set a speed record over 2,100 mph. Man stepped foot on the moon.
I have likewise seen the exponential growth of technology. When I was a first freshman at Georgia Tech, I used a slide rule to calculate integrals and learned (a now obsolete) computer language using “punch cards.” From my first IBM PC (really a combination word processor and sophisticated calculator), computers have morphed into a portal to a universe of information and analytical capability.
I have grown used to the evolution of communications from a rotary phone to my smartphone. One hand-held device can now send and receive emails and texts; notify me of upcoming appointments, reports and the weather; and prompt me on news and social media. It is a mobile “hotspot.” It streams music. It also takes beautiful pictures that I can edit and share. It feeds information to my car and is even its key (Advice: Don’t let your phone die when you are out on the town).
My life with automobiles has likewise progressed from a Ford Pinto with four-gear stick shift (zero to 60 in a couple of minutes) to my Ford Mustang Mach E, a direct-drive electric car (zero to 60 in 5.2 seconds). The push-button AM radio has been supplanted by an XM satellite system with surround sound.
Each one of these technologies is amazing on its own. Together they create an environment that I could never have imagined. But it has recently gone well beyond even these incredible devices and machines.
One day last week, I was heading down the interstate and had a sudden revelation. I was driving with my hands off the steering wheel (legitimately). The vehicle was in a semi-autonomous driving mode. The car notified me that I had a text message, which it proceeded to read to me. The navigation app then warned me that there was a vehicle on the side of the road ahead.
I had just left my office after working on a project. For the first time I accessed “Chat GPT,” the new (to me) open AI platform. I asked it to give me an output based on a set of criteria I had worked up. The response was rapid and startlingly good. It will probably save me several hours in research and devising a structure. It is a quantum leap.
What impact will these technologies have as we move forward?
There are already major issues with market-leader Tesla’s self-driving features. They have been sued by victims of accidents in which a vehicle erred. Furthermore, Tesla is now facing a class-action lawsuit over “allegedly misleading the public regarding its Autopilot, Enhanced Autopilot, and Full Self-Driving Capability technology.” Such actions seem inevitable when new technology is rolled out. My “Blue Cruise” only works on specific segments of interstate — and it warns me if my eyes wander. Regardless, I am not confident that it is foolproof.
The implications for academia seem immense. This is not like a Google search. It can produce not just answers but a full-blown end product. How can you inhibit its use and the potential for plagiarism? (Is it even really plagiarism?) The output has a natural flow that might not mimic any individual writing style but would be difficult to identify as “artificial.” Will a simple pledge of honesty really prevent widespread “cheating”? If remote learning was a major challenge, imagine the disruptive character of this capability.
Dave Clark is an entrepreneur and a former Kingsport alderman.