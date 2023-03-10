column2

We want a just and fair world. Whether it is a child whose sibling got a better toy or an adult who feels that someone cheated them in a transaction, we all seem to have an innate understanding of what is “right” or “wrong.” C.S. Lewis put it beautifully. “Whenever you find a man who says he doesn’t believe in a real right and wrong, you will find the same man going back on this a moment later. He will break his promise to you, but if you try breaking one to him, he’ll be complaining, ‘It’s not fair’…”

Regardless of cultural, religious or social status, we inherently seem to crave justice. Of course, the depraved nature of humans rarely seems to allow for such balance. Consequently, we have built societies to help moderate activity and enforce the “rules” (of justice).

