There is much talk about “Woke-ism.” However, there is not even a consensus about what it means. The “popular” notion as defined in the Webster dictionary means being “aware of and actively attentive to important facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social justice).” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has defined it as “the belief there are systemic injustices in American Society and need to address them.” (sic)

The left has adopted the former, interpreted to mean that prejudice drives discrimination in virtually every decision (including personal, political and economic) and it must be rectified. The right rejects the implication that all policy should be formulated from that perspective.

Dave Clark is an entrepreneur and a former Kingsport alderman.