Christmas has changed dramatically over the years. The wonder and excitement of waiting sleeplessly for Santa is a thing of the past. It is perhaps a child’s saddest moment to find out that Santa is really dad or mom. I have a vivid childhood memory of lying at the top of the stairs waiting to surprise Santa. Somehow I missed him and woke up in my own bed — no doubt the workings of the “parental” Santa that was really at work in the house. Now that Santa is long in the past. My kids are now grown. They have families of their own. Perhaps Santa will return when my grandkids are “of that age.”

Our kids now experience Christmas in multiple households and with a blended family. I know this adds some stress to the season (who goes where/when). This has been further compounded by the birth of the first grandbaby (everyone wants time with him). We now have “rolling” Christmas. Work and life schedules rarely allow for “everyone” to be in the same place at the same time. This year we had multiple Christmases. Actually, it worked out well — just an extended celebration. For the kids, it was basically a weeklong event (Santa was a very busy man). However, we did have almost all the assembled group for a Christmas picture (for the first time).

Dave Clark is an entrepreneur and a former Kingsport alderman.