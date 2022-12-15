column2

We recently saw a show at the Barter Theatre, “Over the River and Through the Woods.” It was funny. It was reflective. It was a story of family. “Some-times … related to us by blood, sometimes by circumstance. ... They are made of people whose mere presence can bring us joy — and sometimes exasperation.” It was poignant.

Although the specifics do not necessarily mirror my own experiences, I could relate to so much of it. Ours was a vagabond military family. We rarely saw our relatives. I did not know my grandparents; the last one died when I was in elementary school, and we saw her very rarely. I think I only met one uncle. The other side of the family lived in California, and they were remote because my father was a soldier in Vietnam. Politics drove a wedge.

Dave Clark is an entrepreneur and a former Kingsport alderman.