column2

We all have a “story” of our life. It is full of the things we have done (and not done). Some lead to wonderful outcomes, the stories we love to tell. We build our own personal myth, a place where we are the “hero,” or at least the good guy. This is our persona we reveal to the outside world.

We also have regrets (bad behavior, harsh words or spiteful actions). We damage relationships and torpedo opportunities. We often see the road not taken and the outcomes unrealized. These are the stories we keep locked up, our private keepsakes. They represent the pieces of our lives that scare us, the things that, if other people knew, would have them see us in all of our flawed glory and not as we would have them believe.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Dave Clark is an entrepreneur and a former Kingsport alderman.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you