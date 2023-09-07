column2

Life is full of vagaries, the twists and turns that make life both interesting and difficult. Often these are the result of outside forces that bombard us. However, sometimes they are circumstances of our own making. Regardless, there are times when it seems that life leaves us in the lurch. Somehow the world passes us by. We are “left behind” … as we watch the ship sail off without us.

Sadly (I think), we face such situations multiple times over our turns around the sun. As children, we sometimes find ourselves lost. In a store, we look about and find that mom has gone down another aisle without our having noticed. There is a moment of panic. Seemingly, we have slipped the mooring and drifted away from security.

Dave Clark is an entrepreneur and a former Kingsport alderman.

