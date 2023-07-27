column2

Life is nothing if not a series of branches on a “decision tree.” We make thousands of choices in our lifetimes. These decisions can vary in magnitude, ranging from the trivial to the profound. Often, we seem constrained by the options. We wish we could do more but often find ourselves without a great selection. Or is it that we limit ourselves by how we view the things that life throws at us? We can either “pick” or “choose.”

Being a “picker” has gained notoriety of late. The term has become associated with finding “hidden gems” as they do with cool antiques on “American Pickers.” Intrinsic to this experience is the implication that there are unique or desirable options when one makes a selection.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Dave Clark is an entrepreneur and a former Kingsport alderman.

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you