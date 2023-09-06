column3

Pauline Kael knew she wasn’t a representative American. The onetime New Yorker film critic is famous in folk memory for having said she didn’t know anyone who voted for Richard Nixon in 1972, when he won a 49-state landslide.

The way her words are misremembered, she was surprised that someone so reviled by her social set could win the White House.

Daniel McCarthy is the editor of Modern Age: A Conservative Review.

