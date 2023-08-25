column3

You don’t need a college degree to understand what’s happening in our country.

Oliver Anthony, the songwriter behind the viral hit “Rich Men North of Richmond,” didn’t even finish high school. But his song is the most intelligent political commentary of the year.

Daniel McCarthy is the editor of Modern Age: A Conservative Review.

