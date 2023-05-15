column3

Ron DeSantis needs to rethink his strategy before he starts his campaign for the Republican presidential nomination.

The Florida governor has staked his chances on two arguments. The first is that he’s more electable than Donald Trump. The other is that he’s more conservative.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Daniel McCarthy is the editor of Modern Age: A Conservative Review.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you