When four hate-fueled, rage-filled Ku Klux Klan members bombed a Black Birmingham church in 1963, killing four young girls and injuring more than a dozen others, a white Southern newspaperman wrote a brilliant column assessing blame for the atrocity. Eugene Patterson’s essay, titled “A Flower for the Graves,” was so powerful that Walter Cronkite asked him to read it on the evening news, but it didn’t point toward the deranged members of the KKK.

Instead, Patterson, then editor of The Atlanta Constitution, assigned the blame to the many white Southerners, especially politicians, preachers and civic leaders, whose racist rhetoric and hollow justifications for segregation lit the dynamite that killed those children at church.

Cynthia Tucker won the Pulitzer Prize for commentary in 2007. She can be reached at cynthia@cynthiatucker.com.

