When four hate-fueled, rage-filled Ku Klux Klan members bombed a Black Birmingham church in 1963, killing four young girls and injuring more than a dozen others, a white Southern newspaperman wrote a brilliant column assessing blame for the atrocity. Eugene Patterson’s essay, titled “A Flower for the Graves,” was so powerful that Walter Cronkite asked him to read it on the evening news, but it didn’t point toward the deranged members of the KKK.
Instead, Patterson, then editor of The Atlanta Constitution, assigned the blame to the many white Southerners, especially politicians, preachers and civic leaders, whose racist rhetoric and hollow justifications for segregation lit the dynamite that killed those children at church.
“A Negro mother wept in the street Sunday morning in front of a Baptist Church in Birmingham. In her hand she held a shoe, one shoe, from the foot of her dead child. We hold that shoe with her.
“Every one of us in the white South holds that small shoe in his hand.
“It is too late to blame the sick criminals who handled the dynamite. The FBI and the police can deal with that kind. The charge against them is simple. They killed four children.
“Only we can trace the truth, Southerner — you and I. We broke those children’s bodies,” Patterson wrote.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ought to give that column a read, as should others among the many Republican politicians who have decided that the fastest way to advance their overweening political ambitions is to pander to the prejudices of the GOP’s aging white base. DeSantis and his fellow travelers bear some of the responsibility for the shooting that left three people dead in Jacksonville several days ago.
A white gunman who had written several racist manifestos barged into a Dollar General store, gunned down three Black people and then killed himself. As Sheriff T.K. Waters noted, “This shooting was racially motivated, and he hated Black people.”
Understandably, DeSantis was heckled when he and his wife attended a vigil for the victims the day after the shooting. One attendee in the largely Black audience shouted, “Your policies caused this!”
Did DeSantis order the shooting? Of course he didn’t. Did he want to see it carried out? Probably not. The hate crime occurred as DeSantis is still struggling to gain traction in the GOP presidential primary, and the murders serve, at best, as a distraction from the campaign trail.
Even so, the Florida governor has chosen to climb the slick ladder of political advancement using one of the oldest and most egregious of campaign strategies — sowing the seeds of racial and cultural division. (He has also loosened gun control laws.) He has attacked the teaching of Black history in public schools, a deliberate provocation that he knows will reinforce deep resentments of racial progress. The governor has gone so far as to defend new history standards that insist that “slavery was beneficial” for the enslaved. Where did he think such outrageous, demeaning claptrap would lead?
Political scientists have already discerned that a substantial minority of white voters are marinating in fear and paranoia over the “browning of America.” Those MAGA Americans are so resentful of losing their cultural and political hegemony that they are ready to throw over democracy to retain their place at the top of the heap. The vast majority of them, of course, would never arm themselves to mow down their fellow Black citizens, but it takes only a handful of the unhinged among them to take the bait. DeSantis is intelligent enough to know that.
“Let us not lay the blame on some brutal fool who didn’t know any better. We know better. We created the day. We bear the judgment. May God have mercy on the poor South that has so been led. May what has happened hasten the day when the good South, which does live and has great being, will rise to this challenge of racial understanding and common humanity, and in the full power of its unasserted courage, assert itself,” Patterson wrote.
DeSantis is hardly known for introspection, but he ought to take a few moments to consider those words — as timely now as they were 60 years ago.