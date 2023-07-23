As an adoptive mother, I am deeply grateful to the young woman who entrusted her infant to me. She gave me the opportunity to love and nurture a beautiful baby girl — now a teenager — and shepherd her into what I hope will be a happy and healthy life.

I know the decision wasn’t easy for my daughter’s biological mother. I talked to her enough to know her relief was entwined with guilt; she was pressured by family members who didn’t want her to surrender her child to a stranger.

Cynthia Tucker won the Pulitzer Prize for commentary in 2007. She can be reached at cynthia@cynthiatucker.com.

