There was little that was surprising in the Supreme Court’s recent decision banning race-conscious college admissions. The court’s ultraconservative majority had been expected to make a ruling implicitly stating that the lingering effects of generations of overt racism don’t matter very much.

It was the court’s ruling in another case — striking down President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan — that may be more detrimental to young Black and brown adults. Because of the severe wealth gap, Black and Latino Americans struggle more to pay for college. That’s one of the reasons fewer people of color attain college degrees.

Cynthia Tucker won the Pulitzer Prize for commentary in 2007. She can be reached at cynthia@cynthiatucker.com.

