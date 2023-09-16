There are hundreds of thousands of hard-working, patriotic, young would-be Americans in this country who are a boon to our economy, a source of pride to their families and a shining example of the myth to which we cling — that this nation provides sanctuary and sustenance to those who come with a willingness to contribute to the common good. Yet, they cannot gain a permanent place in our society because of simple prejudices. They weren’t born here, and we don’t want to acknowledge their American-ness.
Earlier this week, a federal judge once again ruled that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, instituted by President Barack Obama in 2012, is illegal. That means the so-called “Dreamers” are still stranded by a legal and political system that is unwilling to acknowledge their worth to our nation. This position not only hurts the “Dreamers,” but it also harms the rest of us.
The United States, like virtually every other industrialized nation, is aging.
Our social safety net for the elderly depends on a data point that we are quickly outgrowing: There must be many more workers to pay for Social Security and Medicare than there are elderly retirees. Social Security, especially, is already strained. What will happen to the elderly in 20 or 30 years when the pyramid has evolved into a square, with just as many elderly as there are working-age adults?
The lack of younger workers hurts the economy in other ways, too. Economic prosperity depends on a ready supply of workers able to open new businesses, learn new skills and fill in to replace retirees.
The U.S. has experienced a labor shortage since the end of the pandemic, with many older workers having retired earlier than expected. That has contributed to a dire need for more young workers. The “Dreamers” have been able to plug some of those holes because DACA has allowed them to get documentation, driver’s licenses and work permits.
For decades, the U.S., without changing its laws on immigration, kept up a relaxed policy at the southern border, allowing many migrants to enter. They stayed, worked hard and revitalized entire communities, such as Dalton, Georgia, where carpet factories could not have stayed open without the influx of laborers who did not have official documents.
That unofficial policy of tolerating undocumented workers in vital industries helped the U.S. avoid the aging crisis that has already hampered the economies of countries such as Greece.
Unfortunately, white Americans haven’t noticed the demographic changes around aging nearly as much as they have noticed a different demographic change — the browning of America. The election of President Barack Obama manifested the growing political power of voters of color, and a significant number of white Americans are deeply resentful of that.
Political scientists have now published reams of research on the biggest factors fueling polarization in American politics: race and ethnicity.
In a report produced by the American Political Science Association in conjunction with the nonprofit Protect Democracy, political scientist Zoltan Hajnal writes: “The reality is that as America becomes more diverse, it is also becoming more racially divided in the electoral arena.”
The Republican Party has pandered to racially resentful white voters since the 1960s, but with the election of President Donald J. Trump, it moved to a hardcore resistance to any initiatives that encourage diversity. Trump joined the political stage as the birther-in-chief, insisting that Obama wasn’t born in the U.S. He campaigned by castigating Mexicans and denouncing Muslims.
Republicans have now laid down a hard line against immigration, including any plan to grant citizenship to the “Dreamers.” Trump ended DACA in 2017, and President Joe Biden’s efforts to resuscitate it have, so far, failed court scrutiny. The judge did not immediately end the program, however. Its fate will likely be decided by an ultraconservative Supreme Court.
That’s unfortunate for the “Dreamers” and for the rest of us. Representing some of the brightest and best, they are young adults who see America as their home. Instead of acting as though they don’t belong here, we ought to be embracing them.
