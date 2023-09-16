column3

There are hundreds of thousands of hard-working, patriotic, young would-be Americans in this country who are a boon to our economy, a source of pride to their families and a shining example of the myth to which we cling — that this nation provides sanctuary and sustenance to those who come with a willingness to contribute to the common good. Yet, they cannot gain a permanent place in our society because of simple prejudices. They weren’t born here, and we don’t want to acknowledge their American-ness.

Earlier this week, a federal judge once again ruled that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, instituted by President Barack Obama in 2012, is illegal. That means the so-called “Dreamers” are still stranded by a legal and political system that is unwilling to acknowledge their worth to our nation. This position not only hurts the “Dreamers,” but it also harms the rest of us.

Cynthia Tucker won the Pulitzer Prize for commentary in 2007. She can be reached at cynthia@

cynthiatucker.com.

Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
0

LATEST VIDEOS

Recommended for you