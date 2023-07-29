President Joe Biden has established a national monument honoring Emmett Till, who was just 14 years old when he was abducted, savagely beaten and shot in Mississippi for allegedly whistling at a white woman. Though the commemoration comes 68 years after his murder, it seems to suggest a nation finally reckoning with its vicious racial past.

Is that happening, though? Look to the other side of the split screen, where another powerful political figure is waging a ferocious campaign to deny that brutal history of violence against Black Americans. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered new history standards for public schools in his state. Those standards will, among other things, teach that slavery was beneficial for Black people.

Cynthia Tucker won the Pulitzer Prize for commentary in 2007. She can be reached at cynthia@cynthiatucker.com.

