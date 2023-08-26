When historians study the fall of civilizations, they write about catastrophic events — invasions, famine, plagues. When historians of the future study the decline of American democracy, they’re unlikely to see anything so sudden or inescapable. Instead, they will see a steady erosion of support for the fundamental concepts of democracy, including the rule of law, the peaceful transfer of power, and the sanctity of the ballot.
That erosion has been evident in dramatic episodes, such as the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021, as well as smaller moments, such as one that occurred earlier this week on a debate stage featuring eight Republican primary presidential candidates.
While former President Donald Trump refused to show up alongside his hopeful rivals, he was still a profound presence in the room. His hold on his party was evident when six of the eight candidates raised their hands to indicate they would support him if he won the GOP nomination — even if he had been convicted of crimes. Cheers erupted from the audience as hands went up.
That’s stunning, if hardly surprising. Since Trump’s 2016 presidential victory, he has remade the Republican Party in his image. It is now a morass of bigotry, corruption, graft and irrationality. It’s also a cult whose constituents are utterly devoted to Trump, no matter what he does. (The narcissist-in-chief called it during his first campaign: “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose any voters, OK?”)
Still, the willingness of several prominent Republicans to fall in line, if only hypothetically, behind a felon is one of those moments that ought to stand out, even amid a steady barrage of lies, threats, indictments and arrests.
There has been so much about the Trump years to shock our sensibilities that we have become inured to the shredding of the U.S. Constitution, the ripping apart of the civic fabric, the shameless assaults on common decency.
Historians will likely note this as well: This erosion in support for democratic values began as a backlash to the election of the nation’s first Black president, Barack Obama, in 2008. His ascension to the White House gave vivid form to an abstract trend that demographers had been writing about for years — the browning of America. Suddenly, white voters were aware of losing their cultural and political hegemony, and a sizable minority of them would rather live under a white despot than a Black or brown democrat (small “d”).
So now, once-respectable Republican politicians pander to the MAGA crowd, even if that means jettisoning the ethical standards and political norms to which they held just a few years ago. Not so long ago, people such as former Vice President Mike Pence, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley were considered paragons of democratic values. Pence, after all, stood up to Trump and his MAGA crowd of insurrectionists only a couple of years ago. Sadly, ambition has eaten away their loyalty to the Constitution.
It would not have cost them much to cling to a shred of decency by acknowledging the awful cost of having a convicted felon in the White House. None of the eight people on that stage is likely to win a GOP primary in which polls show Trump as the runaway leader. The also-rans could have at least kept their respectability.
They can’t win the votes of people so in thrall to Trump that they have threatened any public servant who dares to hold him to account. Because of death threats made against her, security officials have stepped up protection for U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is overseeing the federal case against Trump.
In Atlanta, meanwhile, where District Attorney Fani Willis has charged Trump and 18 accomplices with a host of crimes related to their coup attempt, Willis is not the only target. Threats have also been made against several members of the grand jury who voted to indict.
If Trump wins the next presidential election, the center will not hold.
Future historians will surely note that — unlike plague or famine — the fall of American democracy could have been easily prevented, but it turns out that a sizable number of Americans never really believed in that democracy.