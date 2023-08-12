MOBILE, Ala. — Here’s a grim forecast: Climate scientists say this could be one of the coolest summers I will see for the rest of my life. Yet, it’s too hot and humid to enjoy the patio, even in the evenings. I still exercise outdoors, but my hourlong bike rides start no later than 7:30 a.m. I fear the risk of heatstroke if I start any later.

This area has been under so many severe heat warnings this summer that I’ve lost track. So has much of the rest of the nation. Western Europe hasn’t been spared. Neither have South Korea and Japan.

LATEST VIDEOS

Cynthia Tucker won the Pulitzer Prize for commentary in 2007. She can be reached at cynthia@cynthiatucker.com.

Tags

Recommended for you