MOBILE, Ala. — Here in my home state, history doesn’t echo so much as it shouts and screams and yells. It is hardly a surprise, then, that Alabama’s right-wing officials recently chose, in effect, to stand in the schoolhouse door, as Gov. George Wallace did in a performative display 60 years ago. It is also hardly a surprise that they were slapped down by federal authorities, as the state’s racist officials were back then.
This latest display of disrespect for constitutional authority came after the U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling in June that sustained a key feature of the 1965 Voting Rights Act. The ruling required the Alabama Legislature to redraw congressional districts so that two, not one, would have populations “in which Black voters either comprise a voting-age majority or something quite close to it.”
Tipping their hats to their bigoted predecessors, the Alabama Legislature’s GOP members ignored the ruling. They simply refused to do what the nation’s highest court had ordered.
A state with a long history of resisting the U.S. Constitution, especially its insistence on the fair treatment of minority groups, once again lived down to its reputation.
Those of us who are continually embarrassed by the state’s officials — and their insistence on keeping the population poor and ignorant — have a convenient maxim for comfort: “Thank God for Mississippi.” That’s because our neighboring state routinely ranks even lower in listings of educational achievement, health outcomes and general welfare.
Sadly, my home state has lately been clawing its way back to an awful notoriety. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has decided to prosecute those who help women leave the state to have an abortion, claiming such allies are participating in a criminal conspiracy to evade Alabama’s anti-abortion law.
Then there is Alabama’s senior senator, Republican Tommy Tuberville, who has spent months singlehandedly downgrading military readiness by blocking the promotions of hundreds of military officials, including the appointment of a new chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Tuberville has claimed that he is protesting the U.S. military’s position on abortions for women in the services; the military pays for travel and time off.
Meanwhile, neither Tuberville nor any of the rest of Alabama’s staunch anti-abortionists have shown any concern for babies once they leave the womb. Alabama ranks high in maternal mortality and infant and child mortality. The state remains among those that refuse to expand Medicaid, which offers health insurance for those who can’t afford it, even though most of the cost would come from federal coffers.
They simply don’t want poor people to have better lives. Black people draw a special animus, as the current resistance to an additional Black majority district shows.
State legislatures have the power to redraw congressional districts every 10 years, after every U.S. Census count. Over the past several decades, Republican-dominated legislatures have used that authority to try to ensure that they will stay in power — drawing weirdly shaped districts that dilute the voting strength of any groups that tend to vote for Democrats.
That has been largely successful because an ultraconservative Supreme Court tends to back other ultraconservative officials.
However, Black voters now constitute 26.7% of Alabama’s voting-age population, and the nation’s highest court ruled that the state needed to recognize that with two majority Black districts. (To be sure, the ruling was a bit of a stunner since the Supreme Court has recently seemed set on eviscerating the Voting Rights Act.)
After the legislature refused to act, a federal court denounced it and appointed a special master to redraw the congressional map.
The ruling by the three-judge panel, issued earlier this month, was laced with their palpable anger, as they noted that the Alabama Legislature “ultimately did not even nurture the ambition to provide the required remedy.”
GOP legislators knew they would lose the case. Wallace lost, too. The University of Alabama admitted Vivian Malone Jones and James Hood shortly after the governor’s performance of defiance.
Like Wallace before them, Alabama’s Republican supermajority wanted to show their white constituents that they still honor and respect nothing so much as a willingness to stomp on the Constitution.
Wallace’s rage, resentment and resistance are back as Alabama’s defining political style.