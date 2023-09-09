column3

MOBILE, Ala. — Here in my home state, history doesn’t echo so much as it shouts and screams and yells. It is hardly a surprise, then, that Alabama’s right-wing officials recently chose, in effect, to stand in the schoolhouse door, as Gov. George Wallace did in a performative display 60 years ago. It is also hardly a surprise that they were slapped down by federal authorities, as the state’s racist officials were back then.

This latest display of disrespect for constitutional authority came after the U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling in June that sustained a key feature of the 1965 Voting Rights Act. The ruling required the Alabama Legislature to redraw congressional districts so that two, not one, would have populations “in which Black voters either comprise a voting-age majority or something quite close to it.”

Cynthia Tucker won the Pulitzer Prize for commentary in 2007. She can be reached at cynthia@cynthiatucker.com.

Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS

Recommended for you