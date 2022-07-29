A few weeks ago, Larry Arnn, the president of Hillsdale College, who has been advising Gov. Bill Lee on education policy, created a stir when he was quoted as saying that teachers, as a group, are “trained in the dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges.”
The resulting outrage from Tennessee teachers, the Tennessee Education Association and local boards of education across the state was predictable. There is little doubt that Arnn’s words — made in a private meeting with Lee and others, but leaked — were ill-chosen and unnecessarily harsh, and that at the least, he painted with too broad a brush.
His explanation, printed in the Nashville Tennessean, was lame. By “dumb,” he wrote, he didn’t mean “stupid,” but rather “misguided.” In other words, he wrote what he should have said rather than what he actually said in the first place. To be sure, if he had said teachers are frequently misguided, there would still have been pushback. But it would not likely have been quite so vociferous.
I don’t blame the boards of education for defending their teachers. I don’t blame the TEA for defending its members. My father was a public school teacher for years, until he went into public school administration. My sister, Margaret, was a community college English instructor for most of her career until she recently retired. I know “of my own personal knowledge” that teachers are not, as a group, dumb.
But I don’t think we can fully judge the incident without considering the context of recent events and examining the reasons why Gov. Lee might reasonably select Arnn as an adviser. It’s important that educators themselves realize that there is a great deal of concern about public education, and some level of public anger about what students are being taught.
Hillsdale College is a small liberal arts college in Michigan. Philosophically, it is unabashedly traditional and conservative. It has developed a “1776 curriculum” as a counter to the N.Y. Times 1619 Project, which teaches that America is an inherently racist country that was founded on slavery.
I am not personally acquainted with the 1776 curriculum, and do not offer any opinion of it one way or another. I found The Tennessean’s report on it to be snide and unconvincing, but maybe the Hillsdale curriculum is not the answer. I don’t know. I do know that I find the premise of the 1619 Project to be abhorrent and ahistorical. Any responsible governor charged with the stewardship of this state can’t be blamed for seeking alternatives to it.
The concerns about what students are being taught may, or may not, be overblown, but they are not the product of overactive imaginations. Parents across the country found during the COVID shutdowns, frequently to their shock, that students were being taught critical race theory and gender self-determination. I personally heard a representative of the public schools in Charlotte, North Carolina, say on television news that education these days is “not just about reading, writing and arithmetic, but about gender fluidity.”
The TEA’s webpage says that it is a “proud affiliate” of the National Education Association. The NEA held its annual convention a few weeks ago in Chicago. One of the persons who attended was Brenda Lebsack, a teacher and blogger. Ms. Lebsack wrote in the Daily Signal that “her worst fears were confirmed” at the convention. She concluded that “(p)ublic schools are no longer a safe place for families who hold traditional values or … who believe gender … is biologically determined.”
Lesack also wrote that “of the 110 motions discussed and voted on, only four addressed student academic achievement” and that “nearly half of the motions dealt with identity politics, social justice, and ways to promote the goals of the Democratic Party.” These included “mocking the Second Amendment,” “increasing abortion rights” and “adding seats to the Supreme Court.” Does the TEA endorse all of these measures? I haven’t heard it repudiate any of them.
Now is this going on here in Northeast Tennessee? I honestly don’t know. I’m not willing to grab Arnn’s broad brush and paint the general run of teachers as leftist ideologues without evidence. I have heard that some local teachers say they’re tired of leftist ideology being shoved at them, but I can’t confirm anything.
But no one should be surprised that Gov. Lee, elected governor by a wide margin and a traditionalist, might want to seek education advice from traditional thinkers. Arnn’s remarks do not change that.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.
Recommended Videos
Bob Arrington is a Kingsport attorney. E-mail him at