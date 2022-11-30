The Christmas spirit comes to our regions’ historic sites in December with the 1818 Christmas celebration at the Netherland Inn in Kingsport, the Christmas in the Country celebration at Exchange Place in Kingsport and Visions of Christmas at Tipton-Haynes in Johnson City, just to name a few.
Netherland Inn
The Netherland Inn and Boatyard National Historic Site will celebrate an 1818 Christmas at the inn on Friday and Saturday nights, Dec. 9-10, from 6-8 p.m. and on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 11, from 2-4 p.m.
Celebrate the holiday just as Margaret and Richard Netherland did more than 200 years ago, with warm cider, treats and live music.
On Friday night, the BlackBerry Brothers and Mountain Gospel Bands will provide music in the inn, and the Daniel Phillips Family (string instruments) will be located in the reproduction Bank Barn Museum. On Saturday night, the ever-popular Hillbilly Hippies will perform in the inn, and the D-B String Ensemble will provide entertainment in the Bank Barn. On Sunday, the harp ensemble Stringart will play for guests in the inn while Howard and Pam Osborne will delight you with dulcimer music in the Bank Barn. Be sure to stop by the Bank Barn for a brief dulcimer lesson from Howard.
Civil War reenactors from the John S. Mosby Camp, Sons of Confederate Veterans, will portray living history characters on Friday and Saturday nights and will interact with guests as they tell about this region’s part in the war. Make sure you stop by the Daniel Boone Cabin to see beautiful decorations and warm yourself by the fire as you make your way to the inn.
Tickets for the event are $10 per person (children under 6 free with a paying adult) and are available at the door or in the Visitors Center cabin at the parking lot during the event. No early ticket sales are available and reservations are not required. Parking is available in the lot behind the inn or in the grass lot on Lilac Street.
Battle of Kingsport
There will be a 158th anniversary of the Battle of Kingsport commemoration on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 10 a.m. at Riverfront Park in Kingsport. This free event is hosted by the Sons of Confederate Veterans Col. John Singleton Mosby Camp No. 1409.
Exchange Place 1850 Living History Farm
Exchange Place will host its annual Christmas in the Country celebration on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m-4 p.m. at Kingsport’s tradition-rich living history farm, located at 4812 Orebank Road. This is the final public event of the year scheduled at the historic site, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Admission is $5 for adults and free for children under 12.
Christmas in the Country demonstrates a slice of 1850s wintertime farm life in our region and showing how our ancestors would have set up for the holidays. For the past year, the reconstructed hearth kitchen has been closed as it underwent a major renovation. Now the kitchen will be open again for the event with the Eden’s Ridge Hearth Cookery Society preparing foods that the Gaines and Preston families might have enjoyed during the Christmas season, such as salsify fritters, cinnamon waffles and ginger cakes.
The Junior Apprentices will be demonstrating 19th century children’s Christmas crafts in the School House, trimming a tabletop tree in the Gathering Room, doing more cooking in the Cook’s Cabin, and festooning the Yule Log. They will also be performing chores like chopping wood and assisting in the blacksmith shop, where the skills that were needed to make hardware and tools for the farm, fix wagon wheels and shoe the horses will be demonstrated. Unique folk arts and crafts, created by more than two dozen area and regional vendors in our area — such as hand-crafted wood items, handmade baskets, pottery, handmade greeting cards and jewelry — will be on display and for sale. Everyone’s taste buds will be tempted with baked goods, granolas and a variety of other foods that will be available to eat on site or to take home for gifts or for your own enjoyment.
A very important part of this Christmas in the Country will be a remembrance of Dennis Marshall. A master gardener, frequent volunteer at Exchange Place and a long-time member of the Southern Appalachian Plant Society (SAPS), Dennis passed away earlier this year. In his memory, Exchange Place is planning to plant a small grove of American chestnut trees and are inviting people to donate to the cause of helping to restore this once-mighty hardwood.
Capping off the day will be the traditional Yule Log Ceremony, which will begin around 4:15 p.m. The Yule Log is a Christmas in the Country tradition at Exchange Place, a symbol of peace and good will for our wonderful community. It was often decorated with evergreens and sometimes sprinkled with grain or cider before it was finally lit.
Historic Blountville
On Thursday, Dec. 8, Historic Blountville will kick off the holiday season with the tradition of “One Special Town … Two Special Trees,” the ceremony will include the lighting of the 30-foot Douglas fir on the historic courthouse lawn and a second tree lighting by the Hope for Victims Support and Advocacy Group in remembrance of victims of violence. This event is hosted by the Sullivan County Historic Preservation Association inside the Deery Inn. On Friday, Dec. 9, visitors to the town will be entertained by the The Appalachian Express Chorus. This impressive group, sponsored by Build A Better Blountville, will be performing at the First Baptist Church in Blountville, beginning at 7 p.m. On Saturday, Dec. 10, the annual Christmas Market sponsored by the Friends of the Blountville Library will be held at the Blountville Christian Church on the Bypass from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Blountville Ruritan Christmas Parade will begin at 2 p.m.
The Deery Inn
The Deery Inn inaugural Festival of Trees will be held at the Historic Deery Inn in Blountville. The Sullivan County Historical Preservation Association is hosting the festival several nights and multiple afternoons in the month of December. Volunteers and members of The Department of Archives and Tourism will be on hand to assist. Additionally, the inn will be open for group tours by contacting Ed Bush at (423) 341-6665. Scheduled times for the event are Fridays, Dec. 2 and 16, from 6-8 p.m., Saturday, Dec 10, from 1-3 p.m., and Sundays, Dec. 4, 11 and 18, from 2-4 p.m.
Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site
Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site will present “Visions of Christmas: 1861” on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 2-6 p.m. You are invited to be a guest of the Haynes family and friends as they begin their celebrations for the holiday season. Experience what it was like for this family with the glow of oil lamps and the smell of greenery. Reenactors will be in period clothing and re-creating the atmosphere of the late months of 1861 for the Haynes family and Northeast Tennessee. Join in the festivities as the site celebrates the birthday of Landon Carter Haynes, who was born on Dec. 2, 1816, in Carter County.
While waiting for your tour, the Mountain Boys Kountry Kitchen will be in the visitor center selling holiday pastries. Kids will be able to make their own holiday craft, and the Watauga Historical Association will be set up for anyone wishing to learn on how to research their family lineage. There will also be a display that allows visitors to view objects of a Revolutionary War soldier.
Admission is $5 for adults and $2.50 for children 12 and under. As always, members of the Tipton-Haynes Historical Association receive free admission. Please call (423) 926-3631 or email tiptonhaynes@outlook.com to make a reservation for the 1861 Christmas candlelight tour or for more information. Tours begin at 2:15 p.m. and continue every 20 minutes until the last tour at 5:55 p.m. Again, reservations are strongly suggested prior to Dec. 3, as space will be limited. Tipton-Haynes is located at 2620 South Roan St. in Johnson City.