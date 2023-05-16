It is a holiday where we celebrate the mothers in our lives. Some people celebrate their mothers, stepmothers or someone in their life that filled in as a mother figure. I enjoy seeing posts on social media about people’s mothers. It is great hearing all the stories about them.
I take the time to celebrate my own mother and all she has done for me. This year I got to celebrate my wife, as this was her first Mother’s Day. I just want to take the time to acknowledge mothers and their role in our lives.
I am blessed to have my mom, Melissa, in my life. I am the middle child between my brother and sister. I will be honest and say I got in trouble a lot as a kid. My mom disciplined me for the times I got out of line. At the time, it wasn’t fun. I got my toys taken away and I spent time in the corner.
Now, I look back at all those times I got in trouble, and I am grateful. I’m glad she disciplined me when I needed it. As a child, I thought she enjoyed disciplining me. Now I have a child, and I understand that she was doing it for my own good.
Aside from me getting in trouble, my mom always made sure I had what I needed. She always made sure we had food to eat and plenty of clothes to wear. She made sure we looked presentable and always used our manners. She took us to church and got us involved with Bible School and other activities. She worked, sometimes even two jobs, just so we could have what we needed. She did it all.
In 2020, I got married, and I now have in-laws. Not only do I have loving new in-laws, but I have another mom named Melissa. Yes, my mother and mother-in-law are both named Melissa. God had it all worked out for me to have two moms with the same name. My mother-in-law is a blessing. I can talk to her just like my own mother. She is very special to me and has helped me out as if I was her own child.
My wife, Briana, and I were blessed in December with our first child, Phoebe. She truly is a blessing to our family. It is hard to believe sometimes that we are parents. Seeing my wife become a mother is a remarkable experience. I have seen her blossom into a nurturing and loving mother. She makes it look easy. Just watching her take care of Phoebe makes me love her more. She is a great mother.
I believe mothers are a gift from God. I am glad there is a holiday dedicated to mothers, but we should celebrate mothers every day. Call up your mother and tell her you love and appreciate her. Send her some flowers and most importantly, don’t forget the card, as my mom would say. Give her compliments and encouragement. Let your mother know you love and appreciate her, not just on Mother’s Day but every day of the year.