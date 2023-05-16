Mother’s Day is a holiday I enjoy celebrating.

It is a holiday where we celebrate the mothers in our lives. Some people celebrate their mothers, stepmothers or someone in their life that filled in as a mother figure. I enjoy seeing posts on social media about people’s mothers. It is great hearing all the stories about them.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Alex Daugherty is the social media coordinator for Six Rivers Media. He can be reached at adaugherty@sixriversmedia.com.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you