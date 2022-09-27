OPED-DRUGS-PATENTS-COMMENTARY-DMT

Many have debated the role of patents in the present drug pricing crisis, the authors write. (Dreamstime/TNS)

 Dreamstime

Carvedilol could be the poster child for how to lower drug prices. Since 2007, more than 20 million patients with cardiovascular conditions have enjoyed generic versions of the popular beta-blocker, which cost 2 cents a dose compared with $4.81 for the brand-name product.

Patents on the drug Coreg, dating back to 1978, have long expired, enabling these price-saving generics.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Michael A. Carrier is a professor of law at Rutgers Law School, Charles Duan is a postdoctoral fellow at Cornell Law School, and S. Sean Tu is a professor of law at West Virginia University. They filed an amicus curiae brief in the GlaxoSmithKline v. Teva case.