OPED-CALIF-GASCARS-HERITAGE-COMMENTARY-GET

A charging Chevrolet Bolt EV is seen at the New York International Auto Show at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on April 15, 2022, in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/TNS)

 Michael M. Santiago

California is at it again. This time, the state Air Resources Board has issued a regulation banning the sale of new gasoline- or diesel-powered cars in just 12 years. Golden State motorists would find their options limited to cars propelled by electricity or hydrogen fuel cells.

California can do this only if President Joe Biden grants Sacramento a waiver from the Clean Air Act, allowing the state to impose even stricter mileage standards and auto emissions requirements than those imposed by the federal Department of Transportation.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Derrick Morgan is the executive vice president of The Heritage Foundation.