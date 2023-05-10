thomas-trump-20230509

Footage of Donald Trump’s combative deposition with lawyers for E. Jean Carroll was publicly released on Friday, May 5, 2023, showing the former president disparaging his rape accuser as a “nut job” and telling her lawyer he didn’t find her sexually attractive.

The crowning of Charles III as king of England and the shrinking realm of the United Kingdom was not the only coronation taking place in the world.

Increasingly, evangelical Christians in the U.S. are treating Donald Trump as their king. While the scenarios are different, it reminds me of when the religious leaders in Jerusalem were asked by Pontius Pilate if he should crucify their king, Jesus. They shouted back, “We have no king but Caesar.”

