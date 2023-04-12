thomas-transgender-20230411

Former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines speaks during a campaign stop in Canton, Georgia, for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker. She opposes policies that allow transgender athletes to compete in sports that don't match the gender on their birth certificates. (Jason Getz/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

 Jason Getz

The Biden administration thinks it has found a compromise when it comes to transgender athletes who wish to play on women’s sports teams.

New proposed regulations under Title IX, the 50-year-old law passed in 1972 which “prohibits discrimination based on sex in education programs and activities that receive federal financial assistance,” will now include partial protection for transgender athletes participating in previously women’s competitions.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Readers may email Cal Thomas at tcaeditors@tribpub.com.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you