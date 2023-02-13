column3

President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address was widely seen as both a traditional speech and as the informal, unstated kickoff to his 2024 reelection campaign. But the most striking thing about a Biden 2024 effort, if in fact there is one, is that it is a race few Americans want him to run.

A new Washington Post-ABC News poll found that just 31% of Democrats want Biden to be the party’s nominee in 2024. Fifty-eight percent of Democrats want the party to find another candidate. It’s important to remember that the party breakdown of all the poll’s respondents was 26% Democrat, 25% Republican, 40% independent, 5% other and 3% with no opinion. So that means that just 31% of the 26% of respondents who were Democrats want Biden to run again.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Byron York is chief political correspondent for The Washington Examiner.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you