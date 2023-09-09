column3

A new Wall Street Journal national poll over the Labor Day weekend has shaken some observers’ views of the 2024 Republican presidential campaign. The bottom line: It’s no longer a two-man race between former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Trump has pulled so far ahead, and DeSantis has fallen so far behind, that it is now inaccurate to characterize the two as locked in a head-to-head battle.

The numbers: Trump was the choice of 59% of poll respondents, while DeSantis was the choice of 13%. After DeSantis came former South Carolina governor and U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley at 8% and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy at 5%.

Byron York is chief political correspondent for The Washington Examiner.

