The last year has shown the power of a 6-3 conservative majority on the Supreme Court. Conservatives had a 5-4 majority for years and were not able to overturn Roe v. Wade or get rid of affirmative action. Now, with a six-member majority, half of them appointed by former President Donald Trump, the conservative bloc on the Court has done both those things and more.

Liberals are furious, they outraged, they are depressed, they are hysterical — they are experiencing any number of intense emotions as they realize they are helpless to stop a united conservative majority. Some are angry at Trump and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, who strong-armed Trump’s nominees through the Senate.

Byron York is chief political correspondent for The Washington Examiner.

